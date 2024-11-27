New orders for manufactured durable goods increased $700 million or 0.2% in October to $286.6 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau said in its most recent advance report. The increase followed a 0.4% September decrease. Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.1%. Excluding defense, new orders increased 0.4%. Transportation equipment led the increase, $400 million or 0.5% to $97.1 billion.

