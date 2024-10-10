The FinCEN 314(a) Updates section is published on a periodic basis to better capture the trend line for 314(a) usage. Section 314(a) of the USA PATRIOT Act allows information sharing between law enforcement and the private sector where law enforcement asks banks to search their records for a match between named individuals and entities and bank records. The figures reflect aggregate totals from the time FinCEN started collecting information in late 2002 (FinCEN does not provide the data in any other format).

As of Oct. 1, 2024, the 314 Program Office has processed 7,190 requests pertinent to the following significant criminal investigations since the program started in late 2002:

Terrorism/Terrorist Financing – 834 cases (increased from 821 reported June 25, 2024)

Money Laundering – 6,356 cases (increased from 6,117 reported June 25, 2024)

Data from July 2023/2024 through September 2023/2024 is as follows: