The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency announced today it is seeking academic research papers on the use of artificial intelligence in banking and finance for an agency conference on the subject next year.

The OCC said it will invite authors of selected papers to present to agency staff and academic and government researchers at its Washington, D.C., offices on June 6, 2025. Submitted papers must represent original and unpublished research, it added. Papers must be submitted by Dec. 15.