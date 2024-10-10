The rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.32% this week, up from last week when it averaged 6.12%. A year ago, the 30-year rate was 7.57%. The rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.41%, up from last week when it averaged 5.25%. A year ago, the rate was 6.89%.
Banking regulators discuss program rule, areas of supervisory focus
Representatives from four banking regulators shared their agencies’ current supervisory priorities, including a proposed BSA program rule to require financial institutions to maintain risk-based anti-money laundering programs.