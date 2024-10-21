By Donna Donahue

National Bank of Middlebury, headquartered in Middlebury, Vermont, has been around for a long time. It is one of the oldest banks in America, founded in 1831. In 1933, during a banking crisis that saw about 4,000 banks closed, NBM was declared one of the most stable in the nation.

NBM currently has seven offices. Its branch in Brandon, Vermont, a small town of about 4,000 people, was opened in 2007, with its lease set to expire in 2023. This presented an opportunity for NBM: to search for a new location that could better highlight our commitment to the community, while also providing an opportunity to envision a new branch model. We wanted to re-envision the branch experience for customers, employees, and communities.

At this time, a storefront in what is known as the Photographer’s Building became available. The building was the oldest remaining commercial structure in the Park Street business district, and the first-floor retail space would allow NBM to have a presence in the heart of Brandon.

After inspecting the building, it became apparent that the space would have to be totally gutted inside. Once that was realized, we put on our thinking caps and worked with a local architectural firm, Vermont Integrated Architecture, to develop a new branch concept. The overarching principle was that NBM needed to build a better bank: one that would serve the evolving needs of its customers, its employees and the local businesses, while fitting the personality of the Brandon community.

NBM began researching banks that had modernized their spaces. We were struck with how cookie-cutter and corporate many of the modern spaces felt. We wanted a space that was designed and built with our community in mind, and as a small community bank, we could deliver this.

As NBM embarked on the design process, we spent time researching the town of Brandon and its history and came away with three elements that we wanted to incorporate in the new space. First, the local artist community was extremely important to the identity of the town. The look and feel of the space needed to reflect this. Second, we learned that Brandon needed community gathering spaces at night and on weekends, the times when the branch was closed. Finally, as a tenant in the oldest remaining building in the business district, it was important to try to preserve some of the building’s original elements.

Today, the new branch feels very different than a traditional bank lobby. To fit with the identity of the town and the artist community, lots of color and art were introduced. A teller pod was custom-built by a local craftsman, doing away with the traditional teller line and avoiding the corporate feel of teller pods that can be purchased. By using a custom piece, we were also able to incorporate standing desk features into the teller pod, giving our teller team increased flexibility and comfort while working. We also prioritized disability access — not always easy to do in historic spaces — to ensure all our customers can use the space.

To solve the need for space to be used by the community, a portion of the branch was set aside for customers and employees by day and for community use by night. A glass wall folds out to section off this community space from the teller space. When the branch is closed, customers and community members can gain access by using a keycard.

To pay homage to the history of the Photographer’s Building, interior brick was left exposed where possible and the original floors were preserved. These small features allow for a much more welcoming and inviting atmosphere. Additionally, a history wall that tells the story of Brandon and the Photographer’s Building is displayed on the back wall, a feature that has drawn in customers and non-customers alike!

NBM’s new branch in Brandon has been open for about a year now. “As proud of our past as we are, our vision is to the future,” says Caroline Carpenter, NBM president and CEO. “Our Brandon Office is the result of evaluating our mission as a small independent local bank with the goal of remaining a “cornerstone of the communities we serve.”

Donna Donahue retired from National Bank of Middlebury as a marketing strategy specialist earlier this year.