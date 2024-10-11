Preliminary results show consumer sentiment decreased 1.2 points in October to 68.9, up 5.1 points from one year ago. The Current Economic Conditions Index edged down 0.6 points from the previous month to 62.7, 7.9 points lower than year-ago-levels. The Consumer Expectations Index dropped 1.5 points to 72.9, 13.6 points higher than the October 2023 Index .

“Consumer sentiment inched down a meager 1.2 index points in October, well within the margin of error, following two straight months of gains. Sentiment is currently 8% stronger than a year ago and almost 40% above the trough reached in June 2022. While inflation expectations have eased substantially since then, consumers continue to express frustration over high prices. Still, long run business conditions lifted to its highest reading in six months, while current and expected personal finances both softened slightly. Despite widespread news coverage about the Middle East and Ukraine, few consumers connected these developments to the economy. Concerns over these conflicts climbed this month but were relatively rare, mentioned spontaneously by less than 5% of consumers. With the upcoming election on the horizon, some consumers appear to be withholding judgment about the longer term trajectory of the economy,” said University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers Director Joanne Hsu.

