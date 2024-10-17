Business inventories in August came in at $2.58 trillion, up 0.3% from the month prior and up 2.4% from a year ago, the Commerce Department said today. Trade sales and manufacturers’ shipments were $1.88 trillion, down 0.2% from the month prior and up 1.3% from a year ago.
FDIC extends signage rule compliance date by four months
The FDIC board voted to extend the compliance deadline by four months for its final rule on the use of the agency’s name and logo by financial institutions. The new deadline is May 1, 2025.