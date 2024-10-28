The American Bankers Association rang the Nasdaq opening bell today during the ABA Annual Convention in New York City. Before the ceremony, ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols joined Nasdaq Chair and CEO Adena Friedman to discuss the economy and banking sector. Nasdaq also announced that it has been selected to join the ABA Partner Network as a premier partner giving ABA member banks access to Nasdaq Verafin and Nasdaq Governance Solutions.

