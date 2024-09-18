Housing starts grew in August

Housing starts in August increased to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.356 million, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce. This is 9.6% above the revised July estimate of 1.237 million and is 3.9% above the August 2023 rate of 1.305 million. Single-family housing grew to a rate of 992,000, 15.8% above the revised July figure of 857,000.

Housing completions were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.788 million, 9.2% above the revised July estimate of 1.637 million and is 30.2% above the August 2023 rate of 1.373 million.

Read the Census release