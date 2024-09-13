The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index increased 1.6% in September compared to the month prior, landing at 69, according to preliminary results for the month. The September figure was up 1.8% from a year ago. The current conditions component of the index rose 2.6% from the month prior, landing at 62.9, while the consumer expectations index rose 1.2% to 73.
Senate Banking Committee members outline different approaches to tackling financial scams
During a hearing on financial scams targeting consumers, Senate Banking Committee members offered different approaches for addressing the problem, with Democrats arguing that financial institutions should take responsibility for scams targeting their customers and Republicans pushing for consumer...