Business inventories in July came in at $2.57 trillion, up 0.4% from the month prior and up 2.5% from a year ago, the Commerce Department said today. Trade sales and manufacturers’ shipments were $1.88 trillion, up 1.1% from the month prior and up 2.9% from a year ago.
OCC releases mortgage performance report for Q2 2024
The OCC released the second quarter 2024 mortgage metrics report, which showed that 97.3% of first-lien mortgages in the federal banking system were current and performing at the end of the quarter.