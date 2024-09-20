The American Bankers Association yesterday joined other financial trade associations in urging the Federal Communications Commission to require voice service providers quickly to implement a standard notification to advise banks and other businesses when their outbound calls have been blocked.

ABA has advised the FCC that important calls placed by banks, such as account-servicing calls, have been blocked by voice service providers’ analytics-based blocking programs. The FCC has scheduled a Sept. 26 vote on rules that would require voice service providers to use a standard notification code — called “SIP code 603+” — to provide immediate notification when a business’ call has been blocked. ABA joined other associations in urging the FCC to require implementation of SIP code 603+ in six months and not one year, as the FCC has proposed.

The letter follows a separate letter that ABA sent to the FCC the same day to express the association’s support for FCC rules — including two provisions proposed or suggested by ABA — to combat impersonation of banks and other legitimate businesses through illegally spoofed automated calls and text messages.