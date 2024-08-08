Financial institutions face a challenge in effectively conveying to consumers fraud warnings and helping consumers better understand how scams play out, according to a recent report on payment scams authored by the Government Accountability Office. The report covers the characteristics of payment scams and the role of financial institutions in preventing, detecting and recovering from scams. As part of its research, the GAO interviewed representatives from banks and credit unions about the challenges they face in mitigating the problem.

One challenge cited is raising awareness among customers about the prevalence of scams. “Despite efforts to educate consumers, financial institution representatives told us many consumers believe they will not fall victim to fraud,” GAO said. “Institutions reported that consumers often ignore scam warnings until it is too late.”

Another challenge is preventing customers from sending fraudulent payments even after they have been warned about the scam. “Sophisticated social engineering tactics manipulate victims, sometimes making them unwilling to believe they are being scammed,” the agency said. “Further, financial institutions may hesitate to intervene, such as by refusing to complete the transaction, for fear of losing the customer.”

The report noted that financial institutions seek to reduce scams through consumer education, staff training, and process and technology solutions. However, financial industry representatives emphasized that the problem requires a multisector approach. Telecommunication and social media companies could play a greater role in reducing these scams by making it more difficult for scammers to communicate with potential victims, they said. Law enforcement also could play more of a role in deterring scams involving fraudulently induced payments by increasing the number of investigations and prosecutions of such payments.