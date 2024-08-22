The Office of Foreign Asset Control recently updated its list of frequently asked questions on sanctions enforcement, including revisions to clarify when non-U.S. persons are subject to certain sanctions prohibitions. The changes are part of a broader modernization effort by the agency.

OFAC updated 14 FAQs. Changes included revisions to “Who must comply with OFAC sanctions?” to provide examples of when non-U.S. persons are subject to sanctions. It also notes that certain programs require foreign persons reexporting certain goods, technology or services from the U.S. to comply with U.S. sanctions, even if no U.S. persons are involved in the reexport.