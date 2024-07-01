The U.S. manufacturing sector contracted in June, Manufacturing PMI® registered 48.5%, down 0.2 percentage points (pp) from the 48.7% recorded in May. Regarding the overall economy, this figure indicates that the economy continued in expansion for the 50th month after one month of contraction in April 2020. (A manufacturing PMI® above 42.5%, over a period of time, generally indicates an expansion of the overall economy.)

The Employment Index registered 49.3%, down 1.8 pp from May’s figure of 51.1%.

The Prices Index registered 52.1%, down 4.9 pp compared to the reading of 57% in May.

The New Orders Index remained in contraction territory, registering 49.3%, 3.9 pp higher than the 45.4% recorded in May.

The New Export Orders Index reading of 48.8% is 1.8 pp lower than the 50.6% registered in May.

The Inventories Index registered 45.4%, down 2.5 pp compared to May’s reading of 47.9%.

Read the ISM release.