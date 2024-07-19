The House Financial Services Committee will hold a hearing Tuesday on AI applications in housing and financial services. The Housing and Insurance Subcommittee will meet Wednesday for a hearing on housing solutions and regulation. The Senate Banking Committee will meet Thursday for a hearing on export controls, investment security and the Defense Production Act. The House Agriculture Committee will hold a hearing Tuesday on farm country financial conditions.
Banking agencies propose rule to align AML/CFT requirements
Four federal agencies proposed a joint rule that would align each agency's Bank Secrecy Act compliance program requirements with proposed anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism requirements proposed by the FinCEN.