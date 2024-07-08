Consumer credit increased at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 2.7% in May. Total outstanding credit increased to $5.065 trillion during the month.

Revolving credit, largely a reflection on credit card debt, increased to $1.345 trillion. Non-revolving credit increased at an annual rate of 1.4% and total non-revolving credit is now $3.720 trillion.

Federal government holdings of student loans continue to be the largest portion of non-revolving credit, comprising 39.9% of non-revolving credit. Depository institutions and Finance companies are secondary and tertiary holders of non-revolving credit, with 24.5% and 19.3%, respectively of non-revolving credit.

Read the Fed release.