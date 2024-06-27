Pending home sales declined 2.1% in May from the prior month, the National Association of Realtors said today. The pending home sales index—a forward-looking indicator based on contract signings— decreased to 70.8. Year over year, pending transactions were down 6.6%.
Supreme Court rules SEC adjudication process unconstitutional
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that when the SEC seeks civil penalties against a defendant for securities fraud, the defendant is entitled to a jury trial under the Constitution.