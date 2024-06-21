The rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.87% last week, down from the previous week when it averaged 6.95%. A year ago, the 30-year rate was 6.67%. The rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.13%, down from the previous week when it averaged 6.17%. A year ago, the rate was 6.03%.
FHFA approves Freddie Mac pilot to purchase second mortgages
FHFA announced that it had granted conditional approval to a Freddie Mac pilot program to purchase single-family, closed-end second mortgages on which the enterprise already owns the first lien.