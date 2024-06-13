The Federal Housing Finance Agency issued a request for input on the proposed 2025-2027 Underserved Markets Plans submitted by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac under the Duty to Serve program. The proposed plans cover the period from Jan. 1, 2025, to Dec. 31, 2027.

FHFA issued a final rule in 2016 that implemented the DTS provisions of the Housing and Economic Recovery Act of 2008. The statute requires the Fannie and Freddie to serve three specified underserved markets—manufactured housing, affordable housing preservation, and rural housing—by increasing the liquidity of mortgage financing for very low-, low-, and moderate-income families.

Feedback is due by Aug. 12, 2024. FHFA will hold three listening sessions on July 15, 16 and 17.