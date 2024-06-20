The Federal Housing Finance Agency today issued a request for input on opportunities to improve the Federal Home Loan Banks’ processes to apply for affordable housing program funding. Specifically, the agency is seeking public feedback as it develops proposals to make AHP funding more accessible to nonprofits, community organizations and tribal entities, according to FHFA Director Sandra Thompson.

The deadline for comments is Aug. 19. Comments may be submitted electronically using the response form at FHFA’s website or via mail to the Federal Housing Finance Agency, Division of Housing Mission & Goals, 400 7th Street SW, 9th Floor, Washington, D.C. 20219.