Consumer credit increased at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.5% in April, the Federal Reserve reported today. Nonrevolving debt—the category that includes auto loans and student loans—increased at an annual rate of 2.2%, while revolving debt, which includes credit cards, increased at an annual rate of 0.4%.
Survey: CEOs see AI as crucial to gain competitive edge
Two-thirds of banking and financial markets CEOs believe that the potential productivity gains from generative artificial intelligence outweigh the potential risks of the technology, according to a new survey by IBM.