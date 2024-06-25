The Consumer Confidence Index was 100.4 in June, down from 101.3 in May, the Conference Board said today. The present situation index—based on consumers’ assessment of current business and labor market conditions—increased to 141.5 from 140.8 the previous month. The expectations index—based on consumers’ short-term outlook for income, business and labor market conditions—fell to 73 from 74.9 last month.

“Confidence pulled back in June but remained within the same narrow range that’s held throughout the past two years, as strength in current labor market views continued to outweigh concerns about the future,” said Dana Peterson, chief economist at the Conference Board. “However, if material weaknesses in the labor market appear, Confidence could weaken as the year progresses.”