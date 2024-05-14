United Bankshares in Charleston, West Virginia, has agreed to buy Piedmont Bancorp in Peachtree Corners, Georgia. The $30 billion-asset United said in a news release that it will pay $267 million in stock for the $2.1 billion-asset Piedmont. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

Peoples National Bancshares in New Lexington, Ohio, has agreed to buy Pataskala Banking in Ohio. The $220 million-asset Peoples National said in a news release that it expects to buy the $39.9 million-asset Pataskala in the fourth quarter. The price wasn’t disclosed.

M&A News is reported by Paul Davis and reprinted with permission as an adaptation of the material from TheBankSlate.com.