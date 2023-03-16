Sens. Scott, Daines to speak at ABA Washington Summit

Sens. Tim Scott (R-S.C) and Steve Daines (R-Mont.) will speak at the ABA Washington Summit, to be held next week from March 20-22. Scott, ranking member on the Senate Banking Committee, will offer his early take on the 118th Congress, legislative goals and current issues in banking. Daines, a Senate Banking Committee member and co-sponsor of the SAFE Banking Act, will share his outlook for the legislation that would finally end the legal limbo between state and federal law when it comes to banking cannabis, as well as his perspective on current issues facing the banking sector and policymakers.

Scott and Daines join a speaker lineup that includes Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), House Financial Services Committee Chairman Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) and Ranking Member Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), and Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael Hsu. Registration for all Summit-related programming—including virtual registration for the Summit general sessions—is free.