OCC’s Hsu to speak at ABA Washington Summit

Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael Hsu will speak at the 2023 ABA Washington Summit, to be held March 20-22. Hsu has led the OCC since May 2021, overseeing more than 1,000 institutions that comprise the national banking system. He also serves on the FDIC Board and the Financial Stability Oversight Council. He will deliver remarks and then take part in a conversation on OCC priorities and policy issues facing the banking industry.

At the Summit, Hsu joins a speaker lineup that includes Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and House Financial Services Committee Chairman Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.).

The Summit provides an opportunity for bankers to hear from lawmakers and regulators on issues of importance to the banking industry. ABA will also host three ancillary forums in conjunction with the event: the Mutual Community Bank Forum, the Emerging Leaders Forum and the Women and Allies Forum. Registration for all Summit-related programming is free.