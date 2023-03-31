FASB to issue exposure draft on credit loss accounting for acquired financial assets

The Financial Accounting Standards Board will move forward on a project to address the measurement of credit losses for acquired financial assets. FASB voted to add the project to its agenda in response to feedback from banks and investors concerned with the “double count” that resulted in a day-one loss in a business combination for acquired loans that did not have credit deterioration under the current expected credit loss accounting standard.

FASB decided to address this issue by expanding the model that was applied to purchased loans with credit deterioration, or PCD, to all loans and rename the model “purchased financial assets.” Despite some feedback regarding drawbacks of the PCD model, the board voted to not change the model, but rather, to seek feedback to better understand the issues and potential solutions.

Additionally, FASB decided to require a modified retrospective transition method whereby the expanded PCD scope would be applied retrospectively to the date an entity adopted CECL. ABA remains concerned that this transition method may be very challenging for both investors and banks that had significant acquisitions since the adoption of CECL. The exposure draft will be issued with a 60-day comment period and is expected to be issued in May or June.