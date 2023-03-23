Alegeus expands long-standing partnership with Navia

Waltham, Massachusetts-based Alegeus, a provider of healthcare payment technology solutions, plans to expand its partnership with Navia Benefits Solutions, a consumer-directed benefits provider.

Serving more than 4,000 employers in 50 states, Navia provides health, life and compliance solutions, offering FSA, HSA, HRA, commuter, wellness, and COBRA administration.

“For more than 30 years, we’ve offered employers unmatched consumer-directed benefits experiences,” said Lisa Cook, vice president, client success and account management for Renton, Washington-based Navia. “Our growth and success are due in part to Alegeus, a pioneering partner-first organization with market-leading technology—including an incredible HSA offering—that truly understands our business and the industry.”

“We’re eager to expand our long-running partnership with Alegeus,” said Hilarie Aitken, CEO, Navia Benefit Solutions. “As the benefits industry continues to evolve amid a rapidly changing environment, our organizations are poised to help our customers.” Read more.