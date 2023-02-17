Rep. McHenry to keynote ABA Washington Summit

Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) has been added to the speaker lineup for the 2023 American Bankers Association Washington Summit, to be held March 20-22. As the new chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, McHenry will share his priorities for the committee, the outlook for legislation affecting America’s banks and his perspective on the start of the 118th Congress.

With a new Congress and divided government in Washington, the Summit provides an opportunity for bankers to hear from lawmakers and regulators on issues of importance to the banking industry. ABA will also host three ancillary forums in conjunction with the event: the Mutual Community Bank Forum, the Emerging Leaders Forum and the Women and Allies Forum. Registration for all Summit-related programming is free.