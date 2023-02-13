EWS’s Al Ko: Bank-operated digital wallet to launch in early 2024

Zelle operator Early Warning Services expects to launch a digital wallet next year, EWS CEO Al Ko confirmed at ABA’s Conference for Community Bankers in Orlando today. The news of EWS’s plans but not its timing was first reported by the Wall Street Journal in late January. The wallet will launch later in 2023 with a small pilot group of large banks, but “we want to open it up very quickly in 2024 for all banks to participate,” Ko said.

“If you think about fintechs large and small taking user engagement, taking profit pools that are historically the realm of banks, we’re here to help the banks compete,” Ko said. “We expect later this year to launch a wallet; we expect to load it with 150 million debit cards and credit cards. We want to open it in early 2024 to help banks take back that piece of real estate in the e-commerce checkout process.”

Ko also highlighted the growth of Zelle, which includes more than 1,900 financial institutions. Since 2017, Ko said, transaction volume has grown by 10 times, the volume of money sent has grown nine times and the number of Zelle-enabled institutions has grown by a factor of 100. In 2022, Zelle added 500 community institutions, and 97% of its new financial institutions have assets under $10 billion.

The Zelle network will introduce changes to facilitate refunds to certain consumers who send money to scammers over the platform, Ko confirmed. The change is designed to eliminate a “patchwork” set of bank-by-bank rules, Ko said. “A very large set of banks were already making the customer whole if the customer were scammed,” he explained. “Our job as a network is to drive as much consistency as possible for the end user. We also think it’s good policy and it will drive further confidence on the part of end users.”

Ko distinguished frauds—which are covered by Regulation E—from scams, in particular situations where a scammer impersonates a bank or government agency and tricks a consumer into authorizing a payment over Zelle. “A lot of scammers use certain receiving accounts to trick you into sending money to that account,” Ko said. “If you shift some of that liability to the entity where the receiver is, they’re incented to shut them down. Now, on the second report of a scam for that receiving account, we will freeze that account until there’s further investigation.”

Ko also emphasized that these transactions account for a tiny—and shrinking—share of Zelle transfers. “Well over 99.99% of all transactions across the Zelle network go through without any problems at all,” he said, adding that “we’ve also invested heavily in removing fraudsters and scammers from the network [and]they’ve actually started to decline precipitously in the last couple of quarters.”