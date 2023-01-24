Home builder confidence falls in January

The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) /Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI) decreased 4 points to 35 in January.

“It appears the low point for builder sentiment in this cycle was registered in January, even as many builders continue to use a variety of incentives, including price reductions, to bolster sales,” said NAHB Chairman Jerry Konter, a home builder and developer from Savannah, Ga. “The rise in builder sentiment also means that cycle lows for permits and starts are likely near, and a rebound for home building could be underway later in 2023.”

“While NAHB is forecasting a decline for single-family starts this year compared to 2022, it appears a turning point for housing lies ahead,” said NAHB Chief Economist Robert Dietz. “In the coming quarters, single-family home building will rise off of cycle lows as mortgage rates are expected to trend lower and boost housing affordability. Improved housing affordability will increase housing demand, as the nation grapples with a structural housing deficit of 1.5 million units.”

The HMI index gauging current sales conditions rose four points to 40 and traffic of prospective buyers increased three points to 23. The component charting sales expectations in the next six months increased two points to 37.

Looking at the three-month moving averages for regional HMI scores, the West registered a one-point gain to 27, the South held steady at 36, the Northeast fell four points to 33 and the Midwest dropped two points to 32.

