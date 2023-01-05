Gruenberg, FDIC board members sworn in

Martin Gruenberg was sworn in today as chairman of the FDIC. He most recently was acting chairman. Travis Hill, who will serve as vice chairman, and Jonathan McKernan, who will serve as director, were also sworn in as members of the FDIC Board of Directors.

“I am honored to serve again as chairman of the FDIC,” said Gruenberg, who previously served as chair from 2012 to 2018. “I look forward to working closely with my fellow board members to carry out the FDIC’s critically important mission of safety and soundness, consumer protection and financial stability.”