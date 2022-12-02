Goolsbee to lead Chicago Fed

Economist Austan Goolsbee has been named president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, effective Jan. 9, 2023. He succeeds Charles Evans, who is retiring after leading the institution for 15 years.

Goolsbee is currently a professor of economics at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He was chairman of the President’s Council of Economic Advisers and a member of former President Barack Obama’s cabinet. As an economist, his research has covered a wide range of industries including technology, manufacturing, airlines, automobiles, retail, business investment and services. He has a Ph.D. in economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a master’s degree in economics from Yale University.