U.S. international trade deficit increases in September

The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $73.3 billion in September, up $7.6 billion from $65.7 billion in August, revised.

The September increase in the goods and services deficit reflected an increase in the goods deficit of $6.6 billion to $92.7 billion and a decrease in the services surplus of $1.0 billion to $19.5 billion.

September exports were $258.0 billion, $2.8 billion less than August exports. September imports were $331.3 billion, $4.8 billion more than August imports.

The average goods and services deficit decreased $2.5 billion to $69.8 billion for the three months ending in September. Year-over-year, the average goods and services deficit decreased $3.2 billion from the three months ending in September 2021.

Read the Census/BEA release.