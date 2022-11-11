Marketing Money Podcast: Chasing the Rainbows of Tomorrow

John and Josh address the value of shoring up your marketing skills.

A

re you excited about digital? Have you been researching the latest and greatest fintech? While these can be integral to your bank’s marketing, are you missing the core foundation? In this episode , John and Josh dive into the blocking and tackling of marketing skills, agnostic to medium and transferable across all aspects of your marketing plan.

John Oxford, director of marketing at Renasant Bank, and Josh Mabus, president of the Mabus Agency, co-host the Marketing Money Podcast.