ISM Manufacturing contracts in October

The ISM Manufacturing Index registered 50.2% in October; 0.7 points lower than September’s reading of 50.9%. This figure indicates the 29th consecutive month of expansion in the overall economy.

The Employment Index unchanged this month at 50.0% in October; 1.3 points higher than the September reading of 48.7%.

The New Orders Index registered 49.2% in October, up 2.1 points from the Septembers reading of 47.1%.

The New Export Orders Index was 46.5% in October, down 1.3 points compared to the September reading of 47.8%.

The Inventories Index registered 52.5% in October; 3.0 points lower than the 55.5% reported for September.

Read the ISM release.