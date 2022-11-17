Housing starts Increases in October

Housing starts were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.425 million in October, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. This is 4.2% below the revised September estimate of 1.488 million and is 8.8% below the October 2021 rate of 1.563 million.

Housing starts were mixed across the country, increasing in the South (6.7%) but decreasing in the Northeast (-34.7%), Midwest (-11.1%), West (-10.6).

New building permits were 1.526 million in October, 2.4% below the previous month’s revised rate of 1.564 million and is 10.1% below the October 2021 rate of 1.698 million. Single-family building permits decreased 3.6% from the revised September figure.

Housing completions were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.339 million in October This is 6.4% below the revised September estimate of 1.431 million but is 6.6% above the October 2021 rate of 1.256 million.

Read the Census release.