Small business optimism increases in September

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index rose 0.3 points in September, measuring 92.1.

A seasonally adjusted net 23.0% of owners plan to create new jobs in the next 3 months, up 2 points from August. The percent of owners thinking it’s a good time to expand was 6.0%, up 1 point from the prior month. 46% of respondents reported job openings they could not fill in the current period, down 3% from last month.

A net negative 5% of all owners (seasonally adjusted) reported higher nominal sales in the past three months, up 3 points from August. The net percent of owners expecting higher real sales volumes increased by 9 points to a net negative 10.0%.

2% of owners reported that all their borrowing needs were not satisfied (down 2 points). 26% percent reported all credit needs met (up 3 points) and 62.0% said they were not interested in a loan (up 2 points). A net 5.0% reported their last loan was harder to get than in previous attempts (down 1 point).

