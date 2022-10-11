Prosperity Bancshares buying two banks in Texas

Prosperity Bancshares in Houston has agreed to buy Lone Star State Bancshares in Lubbock, Texas, and First Bancshares of Texas in Midland, marking Prosperity’s first bank deals since it bought LegacyTexas Financial Group in 2019. First Bancshares of Texas is led by past American Bankers Association Chair Ken Burgess, who will become a regional president at Prosperity after the deal is concluded.

© 2022 by Paul Davis. All rights reserved. Reprinted with permission as an adaptation of the material from bank-slate.blogspot.com.