Prosperity Bancshares buying two banks in Texas

Prosperity Bancshares in Houston has agreed to buy Lone Star State Bancshares in Lubbock, Texas, and First Bancshares of Texas in Midland, marking Prosperity’s first bank deals since it bought LegacyTexas Financial Group in 2019. First Bancshares of Texas is led by past American Bankers Association Chair Ken Burgess, who will become a regional president at Prosperity after the deal is concluded.

© 2022 by Paul Davis. All rights reserved. Reprinted with permission as an adaptation of the material from bank-slate.blogspot.com.

Contributing Editor Paul Davis, founder of Bank Slate and director of market intelligence at Strategic Resource Management, has more than 20 years of experience following the banking industry. Prior to joining SRM, an advisory firm in Memphis, Tennessee, he was editor for community banking and M&A at American Banker. He has held leadership positions at SNL Financial, where he was news editor and senior bank reporter, and American City Business Journals. Paul joined American Banker in 2005, covering large banks during the financial crisis and the post-crisis recovery. Paul has been featured as a speaker at the Federal Reserve, the ABA and FIS Global, and he has been regularly quoted by American Banker, S&P Global Market Intelligence and Bank Director. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia and an MBA from Wake Forest University.

