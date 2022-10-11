New ad encourages Arizona Sen. Kelly to continue pro-business work

The American Bankers Association and the Arizona Bankers Association issued an ad today urging Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) to continue advocating common-sense solutions for Arizona workers and businesses.

“Senator Kelly has worked hard to advance pragmatic, bipartisan policies that drive economic growth and prosperity,” said ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols. “His leadership is helping to protect jobs and grow businesses at a critically important time for our country.”

Arizona Bankers Association President and CEO Paul Hickman said Kelly has built “consensus on solutions like the SAFE Banking Act, which would allow Arizona’s cannabis businesses to access banking services and increase public safety.”

The ad will begin airing immediately.