ISM Manufacturing expands in September

The ISM Manufacturing Index registered 50.9% in September; 1.9 points lower than Augusts reading of 52.8%. This figure indicates the 28th consecutive month of expansion in the overall economy.

The Employment Index contracted this month at 48.7% in September; 5.5% lower than the August reading of 54.2%.

The New Orders Index registered 47.1% in September down 4.2% from the August reading of 51.3%.

The New Export Orders Index was 47.8% in September, down 1.6% points compared to the August reading of 49.4%.

The Inventories Index registered 55.5% in September, 2.4% higher than the 53.1% reported for August.

