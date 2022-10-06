Fed to replace bank application filing system this month

The Federal Reserve announced today that it will replace its current bank application filing system with a new and upgraded system later this month. The cloud-based system, known as FedEZFile, will provide real-time status tracking, two-way messaging and digitally signed documents for applications, according to the agency. The substantive requirements of applications will remain the same with the new system.

FedEZFile will utilize Login.gov, a secure sign-in service run by the federal government that allows individuals to use a single username and password to access participating government agency websites. The system will be accessible via PC, tablet and smartphone. A tutorial service named “FedEZFile Fluent” will be available through the Fed’s website and provide step-by-step instructions on how to register for FedEZFile, submit an application and access filing information.

Users will be able to register for FedEZFile and access FedEZFile Fluent starting Oct. 17. Upon FedEZFile going live, users will no longer be able to access E-Apps. All pending applications filed before Oct. 17 will be transferred to FedEZFile for continued processing. An “Ask the Fed” webinar on the new system will be scheduled at a later date.