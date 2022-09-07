ISM Manufacturing expands in August

The ISM Manufacturing Index registered 52.8% in August, the same as the July reading of 52.8%. This figure indicates the 27th consecutive month of expansion in the overall economy.

The Employment Index grew this month at 54.2% in August; 4.3% higher than the July reading of 49.9%.

The New Orders Index registered 51.3% in August, up 3.3% from the July reading of 48.0%.

The New Export Orders Index was 49.4% in August, down 3.2% points compared to the July reading of 52.6%.

The Inventories Index registered 53.1% in August. 4.2% lower than the 57.3% reported for July.

Read the ISM release.