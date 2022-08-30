Trending
ABA Banking Journal

Survey: Banks increase tech budgets to upgrade security

on Newsbytes, Technology

Eight in 10 U.S. bank board members and executives said that their banks had increased their technology budgets in 2022, with cybersecurity being a key area of investment, according to a new report by Bank Director Magazine. The report said participating banks had raised their tech budgets by a median 11% over the past year, with 45% of respondents saying their institutions rely on outdated technology. A total of 138 board members and bank executives participated in the survey.

Cybersecurity was the primary focus for investment, with 89% of respondents identifying it as an area where their banks had deployed new technologies or upgraded capabilities in the last 18 months. During the same time period, 63% implemented or upgraded payments capabilities to improve the customer experience while 54% focused on enhancing digital retail account opening, according to the report.

Most respondents said their banks employ high-level executives focused on technology, particularly in the form of a chief information security officer (44%), chief technology officer (43%) and/or chief information officer (42%). Few reported having a chief data officer or data scientist on staff, despite almost half expressing concerns that the bank doesn’t effectively use or aggregate data.

 

