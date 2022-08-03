New orders for manufactured goods increased in June

New orders for manufactured goods in June, up thirteen of the last fourteen months, increased $10.8 billion or 2.0% to $555.2 billion, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. This followed a 1.8% increase in May. Shipments, up twenty-five of the last twenty-six months, increased $6.3 billion or 1.1% to $551.9 billion. This followed a 2.1% May increase.

New orders for manufactured durable goods, up eight of the last nine months, increased $5.4 billion or 2.0% to $272.9 billion, up from the previously published 1.9% increase. This followed a 0.8% May increase.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in June, up thirteen of the last fourteen months, increased $0.8 billion or 0.3% to $269.6 billion, mostly unchanged from the previously published increase. This followed a 1.5% May increase. Inventories of manufactured durable goods, up seventeen consecutive months, increased $2.0 billion or 0.4% to $484.9 billion, unchanged from the previously published increase. This followed a 0.6% May increase.

