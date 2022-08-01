ISM Manufacturing expands in July

The ISM Manufacturing Index registered 52.8% in July, 0.2% lower than the June reading of 53.0%. This figure indicates the 26th consecutive month of expansion in the overall economy.

The Employment Index contracted for a third straight month at 49.9% in July; 2.6% higher than the June reading of 47.3%.

The New Orders Index registered 48.0% in July, down 1.2% from the June reading of 49.2%.

The New Export Orders Index was 52.6% in July, up 1.9% points compared to the June reading of 50.7%.

The Inventories Index registered 57.3% in July, 1.3% higher than the 56.0% reported for June.

