ABA contributes $50K to flood relief efforts in Kentucky and Montana

The American Bankers Association will contribute $50,000 to support flood relief efforts in Kentucky and Montana, the association announced today. In response to the devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky that took at least 37 lives, ABA’s Executive Committee has approved a donation of $25,000 to the Kentucky Bankers Relief Fund established by the Kentucky Bankers Association. Money from the fund will assist flood victims, including more than 20 bank employees directly affected.

The Executive Committee also approved a $25,000 donation to the ABA Foundation’s effort to aid victims of the unprecedented June flooding around Yellowstone National Park in Montana. In coordination with the Montana Bankers Association, those funds will be directed to the Montana Community Foundation, which is helping lead the recovery effort. The flooding directly affected some bank employees and has done significant damage to the local economy.

“The flooding in Kentucky and Montana has caused significant hardship for people in those communities including members of our banking family,” said ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols. “We are pleased to make these contributions in support of our friends at the Kentucky Bankers Association and the Montana Bankers Association who have really stepped up to help their neighbors.”