Industrial production decreases in June

Industrial production decreased 0.2% in June after remaining static in May. Total industrial production in June was 4.2% higher than its year-earlier level. Furthermore, total industrial production advanced at an annual rate of 6.1% for the second quarter as a whole.

Manufacturing output fell 0.5% in June. The index for durable and nondurable manufacturing decreased increased 0.3% and 0.8% respectively. The index for other manufacturing (publishing and logging) moved down 0.2%. The index for mining advanced 1.7%, while the index for utilities fell 1.4% in June.

Read the Fed release.