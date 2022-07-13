Consumer prices rise in June

The Consumer Price Index increased 1.3% in June on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 9.1%.

Prices for all items less food and energy, the “core CPI,” rose 0.7% in June, after increasing 0.6% in May.

The food index increased 1.0% in June, after rising 1.2% in May. The index for food at home rose 1.0% over the month, after rising 1.4% in May. In June, the increase was attributed to a rise in five of the six major grocery store food group indexes. Notably, the index for flour rose 5.3%. The food away from home index increased, rising 0.9%. The food index rose 10.4% over the last 12 months.

The energy index increased 7.5% in June after rising 3.9% in May. There was an 11.2% increase over the month in the price of all types of gasoline, but a 1.2% fall in the price of fuel oil.

Read the BLS release.