ISM Manufacturing decreases in May

The ISM Manufacturing Index registered 56.1 points in May, 0.7 percentage points higher than the April reading of 55.4%. This figure indicates the 24th consecutive month of expansion in the overall economy.

The Employment Index registered 49.6% in May; 1.3 percentage points lower than the April reading of 50.9%.

The New Orders Index registered 55.1% in May, up 1.6 percentage points from the April reading of 53.5%.

The New Export Orders Index was 52.9%, up 0.2 percentage points compared to the April reading of 52.7%.

The Inventories Index registered 55.9% in May, 4.3 percentage points higher than the 51.6% reported for April.

