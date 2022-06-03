Trending
ABA Banking Journal

ISM Manufacturing decreases in May

on Economy, Newsbytes

The ISM Manufacturing Index registered 56.1 points in May, 0.7 percentage points higher than the April reading of 55.4%. This figure indicates the 24th consecutive month of expansion in the overall economy.

The Employment Index registered 49.6% in May; 1.3 percentage points lower than the April reading of 50.9%.

The New Orders Index registered 55.1% in May, up 1.6 percentage points from the April reading of 53.5%.

The New Export Orders Index was 52.9%, up 0.2 percentage points compared to the April reading of 52.7%.

The Inventories Index registered 55.9% in May, 4.3 percentage points higher than the 51.6% reported for April.

Read the ISM release.

